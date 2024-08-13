Apple Podcasts– Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US):
By The Associated Press
Associated Press
August 13, 2024 at 4:06PM
1. Karen, Wondery
2. Betrayal, iHeart True Crime
3. Noble, Wavland
4. Assembly Required with Stacey Abrams, Crooked Media
5. Tested, CBC STORIES
6. Middling with Eden and Brock, Eden Sher & Brock Ciarlelli
7. Anna's Guide, Anna Sitar
8. Bongino Report Early Edition with Evita, Cumulus Podcast Network
9. The Jinger & Jeremy Podcast, Jinger Vuolo, Jeremy Vuolo
10. The Sports Moment, The Washington Post
