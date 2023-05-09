Top New Shows (US):
1. Flipping the Bird: Elon vs. Twitter, Wondery
2. Pod Save the UK, Crooked Media
3. The Official Love & Death Podcast, HBO Max
4. Rise N' Crime, OH NO MEDIA
5. BRAMTEA, Bramty Juliette and Luis Nestor
6. Over 50 & Flourishing with Dominique Sachse, Dominique Sachse & Studio71
7. Childproof, Betches
8. Vishal, BBC Podcasts
9. Turtle Time with Ramona & Avery, PodcastOne
10. The Joe Rogan AI Experience, Joe Rogan AI
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
World
What to know as UK hosts Eurovision Song Contest for Ukraine
Last week, Britain crowned a king. This week, it will help bestow Europe's pop crown.
Variety
Review: Tom Hanks' novel shares inside look at moviemaking
''The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece," by Tom Hanks (Knopf)
Nation
Minnesota governor to sign bill dedicating highway to Prince
The late pop superstar Prince will be honored with a renamed stretch of highway that runs past his Paisley Park museum and studios, under a bill that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was preparing to sign Tuesday.
Eat & Drink
The 7 best new foods and drinks at Target Field, plus 5 all-stars to revisit
Win or lose, there's a delicious dish for each inning (and then some).
Variety
Apple Music – Top Music
Top New Shows (US):