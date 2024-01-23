Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
1. Napoleon
2. The Marvels
3. Oppenheimer
4. Trolls Band Together
5. Anatomy of a Fall
6. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
7. The Color Purple
8. Dumb Money
9. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
10. Barbie
