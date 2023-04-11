Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US): 1. Avatar: The Way of Water 2. Creed III 3. 65 4. Shazam! Fury of Gods 5. Plane 6. A Man Called Otto 7. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish 8. The Whale 9. Cocaine Bear 10. Missing (2023)
Sports
Brittney Griner working on memoir about Russian captivity
Saying she is ready to share the ''unfathomable'' experience of being arrested and incarcerated in Russia, basketball star Brittney Griner is working on a memoir that is scheduled for spring 2024.
Variety
Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List): 1. Romantic Comedy (Reese's Book Club) by Curtis Sittenfeld (Random House Publishing Group) 2. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) 3. Over My Brother's Dead Body, Chase Andrews by Piper Rayne (Piper Rayne Incorporated) 4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group) 5. The Soulmate by Sally Hepworth (St. Martin's Publishing Group) 6. I Will Find You by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing) 7. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) 8. Blue Moon by Lee Child (Random House Publishing Group) 9. Searching for Caryn by Susan Stoker (Stoker Aces Production, LLC) 10. Rizzoli & Isles: Listen to Me by Tess Gerritsen (Random House Publishing Group)
Variety
Nation
Review: 'Advika' is for movie lovers with romance, mystery
''Advika and the Hollywood Wives'' by Kirthana Ramisetti (Grand Central)
Sports
Review: 'LeBron' examines the remarkable career of NBA star
''LeBron'' by Jeff Benedict (Avid Reader Press)