Movies US charts: 1. The Fabelmans 2. Missing (2023) 3. A Man Called Otto 4. The Whale 5. Tár 6. 80 For Brady 7. Everything Everywhere All At Once 8. Women Talking 9. The Devil Conspiracy 10. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Politics Fate of gun control, marijuana and Social Security tax repeal uncertain in Minnesota Senate
Nation
No Harvey Weinstein retrial on rape, sex assault charges
Los Angeles prosecutors told a judge Tuesday that they will not retry Harvey Weinstein on rape and sexual assault charges involving two women.
Stage & Arts
Dancers and aerialists seek to crack the 'Glass Ceiling' by breaking rules
A muralist and the community will also be participating in the party at the Cowles Center.
Review: Paris Hilton's path from party girl to style icon
''Paris: The Memoir'' by Paris Hilton (Dey St. Books)
Apple-Books-Top-10
US Bestseller List - Paid Books 1. Worthy Opponents by Danielle Steel - 9781984821812 - (Random House Publishing Group) 2. Storm Watch by C. J. Box - 9780593331316 - (Penguin Publishing Group) 3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus - 9780385547376 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group) 4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books) 5. Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid - 9781524798635 - (Random House Publishing Group) 6. Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson - 9780593490709 - (Penguin Publishing Group) 7. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781668001233 - (Atria Books) 8. Rocked by Love by Melissa Foster - No ISBN Available - (World Literary Press) 9. Burner by Mark Greaney - 9780593548110 - (Penguin Publishing Group) 10. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)
Apple-Apps-Top-10
Top Free iPhone Apps: 1. CapCut - Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd 2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC 3. TikTok, TikTok Ltd. 4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc. 5. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc. 6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc. 7. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC 8. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc. 9. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc. 10. Google Maps, Google LLC