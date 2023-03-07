Movies US charts: 1. A Man Called Otto 2. Women Talking 3. The Whale 4. The Fabelmans 5. Knock at the Cabin 6. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero 7. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish 8. Magic Mike's Last Dance 9. Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody 10. Plane
Movies US charts - Independent: 1. The Whale 2. The Fabelmans 3. Tár 4. Everything Everywhere All At Once 5. Aftersun 6. All the Beauty and the Bloodshed 7. To Leslie 8. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On 9. Consecration 10. Close
Nation
Fan favorite Lainey Wilson leads CMT Music Awards nominees
Country singer Lainey Wilson is a fan favorite at this year's CMT Music Awards, where she is the leading nominee including for ''Video of the Year.''
Nation
'Stranger at the Gate,' an Oscar nominee on love after hate
Nation
Christopher Paolini returns to Eragon's world with 'Murtagh'
Christopher Paolini will have new adventures out this fall from Alagaësia and the world of Eragon, featuring the Dragon Rider Murtagh.
Stage & Arts
Why M. Night Shyamalan, Cormac McCarthy and JuCoby Johnson are so into apocalypses
Opening this week at the Jungle, "5" finds five characters facing the end times.
Business
Edmunds: Edmunds Compares: 2023 BMW iX vs. 2023 Rivian R1S
Buying an electric vehicle used to mean choosing from battery range, performance, utility or luxury. You might've found a car possessing two of those attributes but rarely all of the above. But the BMW iX and Rivian R1S are two electric SUVs that require no compromise, combining stellar performance and long-distance capability with plenty of convenience and tech features. Which one is the best for your money? The vehicle experts at Edmunds compare both to find out.