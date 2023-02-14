Movies US charts:
1. Plane
2. Alice, Darling
3. Triangle of Sadness
4. M3GAN
5. Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody
6. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
7. Ticket to Paradise
8. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
9. Babylon
10. The Menu
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Tár
2. The Locksmith
3. To Leslie
4. Aftersun
5. The Fabelmans
6. Karen
7. Corsage
8. Skinamarink
9. Cruel Intentions
10. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Review: A Marvel villain comes into focus in 'Ant-Man 3'
Peyton Reed's "Ant-Man" films have generally served as a kind of palate cleanser to the world-ending stakes of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. Paul Rudd's Scott Lang is just an ordinary dude, or so they keep telling us, who still can't really believe that he's part of the Avengers at all. He gets to be the wide-eyed middle-aged fanboy of the group in those films. In his own films, he's just living a blue-sky life in San Francisco as an affable single dad and ex-con who was once fired from Baskin Robbins and who has occasional enemies to defeat.
Variety
Apple-Movies-Top-10
Movies US charts:
Business
Red Sox ballpark turns back to baseball after busy winter
The hockey rink has been removed. The goalposts are gone. The obstacle course and driving range tees also were taken away to get Fenway Park ready for baseball again.
World
German ballet director issues apology over feces attack
A German ballet director issued a public apology on Tuesday for smearing dog feces on the face of a newspaper critic whose reviews he had taken exception to.
Nation
Hope, robots and Billy Crudup power series 'Hello Tomorrow!'
Blink and you might miss it, but a man wearing a business suit and a jetpack casually blasts off in the first episode of the new series "Hello Tomorrow!"