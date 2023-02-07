Movies US charts:
1. Plane
2. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
3. M3GAN
4. Babylon
5. Triangle of Sadness
6. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
7. Alice, Darling
8. Tár
9. Ticket to Paradise
10. Groundhog Day
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Tár
2. To Leslie
3. Aftersun
4. The Fabelmans
5. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
6. On The Line
7. Karen
8. Condor's Nest
9. Piggy
10. On the Basis of Sex
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
East Metro Ramsey County sheriff crafts plan to quickly cut jail population as ordered by the state Department of Corrections
More from Star Tribune
East Metro Ramsey County sheriff crafts plan to quickly cut jail population as ordered by the state Department of Corrections
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
After ticket flap, Springsteen's fan magazine shutting down
A magazine and website that has served Bruce Springsteen's fans for 43 years is shutting down, with its publisher writing that he's been disillusioned by the debate over ticket prices for their hero's current tour.
Nation
The Oscar nominee that says a lot just with its title
Long before a bemused Riz Ahmed read its name on Oscar nominations morning, the title of Pamela Ribon's short film has tended to have an effect on those who hear it. Like when Ribon went to pick up her festival credential at SXSW in Austin, Texas, shortly before premiering her movie there.
Variety
Alec Baldwin wants prosecutor in on-set death case dropped
Defense attorneys for actor Alec Baldwin are seeking to disqualify the special prosecutor in the case against him stemming from the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set.
Variety
'Super bloom' swarms force California city to say no more
A small California city that was overrun by visitors four years ago when heavy winter rains produced a "super bloom" of wild poppies has a message for the public after this year's deluge: Do not come. You could be arrested.
Variety
U2's Bono, family of Tyre Nichols' among Jill Biden's guests
Rock star Bono, the family of Tyre Nichols and the 26-year-old who disarmed a gunman in last month's Monterey Park, California, shooting will be among the featured guests sitting alongside first lady Jill Biden at Tuesday's State of the Union address.