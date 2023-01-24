Movies US charts:
1. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
2. Ticket to Paradise
3. The Menu
4. Tár
5. Triangle of Sadness
6. Black Adam
7. The Banshees of Inisherin
8. Top Gun: Maverick
9. The Woman King
10. The Fabelmans
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Tár
2. The Fabelmans
3. On The Line
4. Aftersun
5. Jeepers Creepers Reborn
6. The Estate
7. The Autopsy of Jane Doe
8. To Leslie
9. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
10. Poker Face
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
'Everything Everywhere' tops Oscar nominations with 11
The multiverse-skipping sci-fi indie hit "Everything Everywhere All at Once" led nominations to the 95th Academy Awards as Hollywood heaped honors on big-screen spectacles like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" a year after a streaming service won best picture for the first time.
Movies
Oscars 2023 tip sheet: Who should win, who will win
BEST PICTUREWill win: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"The story: Where to begin? A woman whose family owns a laundromat finds herself in parallel worlds where…
Variety
Monumental animal art infuses Chanel's gleaming couture show
Art returned to a glittering Chanel couture universe Tuesday with monumental animal sculptures gathering in the center of the runway-in-the-round like a surreal zoo for its Paris Fashion Week show.
Nation
Complete list of 2023 Oscar nominees
Nominees for the 95th Academy Awards, announced Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California:
Nation
Coolidge named Harvard's Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year
Jennifer Coolidge, who saw a career resurgence following her Emmy-winning turn as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt in the acclaimed HBO series "The White Lotus," was named the 2023 Woman of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals on Tuesday.