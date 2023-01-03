Movies US charts:
1. Knives Out
2. Top Gun: Maverick
3. The Woman King
4. Triangle of Sadness
5. Violent Night
6. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
7. The Fabelmans
8. Avatar
9. Ticket to Paradise
10. Smile
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. The Fabelmans
2. Tár
3. Poker Face
4. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
5. Spoiler Alert
6. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
7. Aftersun
8. Decision to Leave
9. Missing 411: The UFO Connection
10. Apocalypto
Drone advances in Ukraine could bring dawn of killer robots
Drone advances in Ukraine have accelerated a long-anticipated technology trend that could soon bring the world's first fully autonomous fighting robots to the battlefield, inaugurating a new age of warfare.
Business
Study: Toxic PFAS chemical plume detected in Green Bay
A large plume of toxic chemicals produced by a plant that manufactures firefighting foam has seeped through groundwater to Lake Michigan's Green Bay, scientists said Tuesday.
Business
Wall Street slips in 2023 open after ending dismal year
Stocks gave up an early gain and ended lower Tuesday, a lackluster first trading day of 2023 for Wall Street just days after it closed the books on its worst year since 2008.
Business
Video game workers form Microsoft's first US labor union
A group of video game testers has formed Microsoft's first labor union in the U.S., which will also be the largest in the video game industry.
Business
Tesla shares tumble after company misses delivery target
Shares of Tesla tumbled more than 12% Tuesday on the first full day of trading since the company announced 2022 delivery numbers that fell short of targets.