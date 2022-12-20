Movies US charts:
1. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
2. The Woman King
3. The Fabelmans
4. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
5. Top Gun: Maverick
6. Elf (2003)
7. Triangle of Sadness
8. Black Adam
9. Avatar
10. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. The Fabelmans
2. Apocalypto
3. Poker Face
4. Tár
5. Missing 411: The UFO Connection
6. Spirited Away
7. The Eternal Daughter
8. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
9. Looking For Her
10. Decision to Leave
US Bestseller List - Paid Books
