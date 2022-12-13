Movies US charts:
1. Black Adam
2. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
3. Top Gun: Maverick
4. Triangle of Sadness
5. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
6. She Said
7. Elf (2003)
8. Smile
9. Ticket to Paradise
10. The Holiday
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Poker Face
2. Tár
3. Decision to Leave
4. Something in the Dirt
5. Medieval
6. Looking For Her
7. The Harbinger
8. Pan's Labyrinth
9. Christmas Bloody Christmas
10. On The Line
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Broadway writer of '& Juliet' builds show with huge pop hits
We first see Juliet in the Capulet tomb, devastated. She's wakes up to see her Romeo dead. But before she plunges a dagger into her heart, she starts ... singing. What comes out is, improbably, a Britney Spears hit.
Variety
Review: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is a big screen blast
It is impossible to talk about "Avatar: The Way of Water" without sounding hyperbolic. But James Cameron's sequel is a truly dazzling cinematic experience that will have you floating on a blockbuster high.
Variety
Review: Sam Fender whets appetites for his arena rock moment
"Live From Finsbury Park" and "Seventeen Going Under Deluxe Edition" by Sam Fender (Geffen)
Variety
Apple-Books-Top-10
US Bestseller List - Paid Books
Variety
Apple-Movies-Top-10
Movies US charts: