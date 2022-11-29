Movies US charts:
1. Black Adam
2. Top Gun: Maverick
3. Ticket to Paradise
4. Bullet Train
5. The Woman King
6. Poker Face
7. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
8. Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend
9. Knives Out
10. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Poker Face
2. Something in the Dirt
3. Tár
4. On The Line
5. Armageddon Time
6. Medieval
7. The Estate
8. Bandit
9. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
10. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
