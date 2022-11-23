Movies US charts:
1. Ticket to Paradise
2. Bullet Train
3. Top Gun: Maverick
4. Nope
5. Smile
6. Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend
7. Jurassic World Dominion
8. Three Thousand Years of Longing
9. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
10. Moonage Daydream
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Tár
2. Medieval
3. On The Line
4. Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche
5. Taurus
6. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
7. Bandit
8. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
9. Carmen
10. Love, Charlie: The Rise and Fall of Chef Charlie Trotter
