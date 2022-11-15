Movies US charts:
1. Ticket to Paradise
2. Top Gun: Maverick
3. Bullet Train
4. Nope
5. Medieval
6. Beast (2022)
7. Terrifier 2
8. Where the Crawdads Sing
9. Amsterdam
10. Paradise City
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Medieval
2. Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche
3. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
4. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
5. Moment of Contact
6. Jeepers Creepers Reborn
7. Bandit
8. On The Line
9. Vengeance (2022)
10. Black Swan
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Beyoncé ties Grammy record after leading nominations with 9
Beyoncé has propelled herself into the highest Grammy echelon: The star singer claimed a leading nine nominations Tuesday, making her tied — with her husband Jay-Z — as the most nominated music act in the history of the awards show.
Business
'Did not end well': New Pence book details split with Trump
Former Vice President Mike Pence blames Donald Trump for endangering his family "and all those serving at the Capitol" on Jan. 6 in a new memoir released Tuesday.
Business
Russia unleashes darkness on Ukraine with power grid attack
Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts, and a U.S. official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, where two people were killed.
Business
From Wordle to sweets, holiday gift ideas for the grown-ups
Adults. They, too, need fun stuff for the holidays.
Music
Lizzo leads the 2023 Grammys nominations list alongside Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Adele
Women dominated the top categories announced Tuesday ahead of the