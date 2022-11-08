Movies US charts:
1. Top Gun: Maverick
2. Bullet Train
3. Nope
4. See How They Run (2022)
5. Don't Worry Darling
6. Where the Crawdads Sing
7. Beast (2022)
8. Barbarian
9. Fall
10. Gone in the Night
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Bandit
2. Moment of Contact
3. Medieval
4. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
5. Jeepers Creepers Reborn
6. Vengeance (2022)
7. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
8. Mack & Rita
9. What We Do In the Shadows
10. Hereditary
Business
EU's Call of Duty: Probe Microsoft-Activision Blizzard deal
The European Union has launched an investigation into Microsoft's planned takeover of video game giant Activision Blizzard, fearing the $69 billion deal would distort fair competition to popular titles like Call of Duty.
Business
18-carat pink diamond expected to auction off for up to $35M
A pear-shaped 18-carat pink diamond is set to be sold at auction on Tuesday and is expected to fetch between $25 million and $35 million, Christie's says.
Variety
Review: In 'Wakanda Forever,' an empire mourns and rebuilds
Made in the wake of tragedy, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" reverberates with the agony of loss, piercing the usually less consequential superhero realm. Like someone going through the stages of grief, Ryan Coogler's movie is at turns mournful and rootless, full of rage and blessed with clarity. In the fantastical Marvel Cinematic Universe where mortality is almost always a plaything, wrestling with the genuine article, in the death of T'Challa star Chadwick Boseman, makes for an unusually uncertain, soul-searching kind of blockbuster-scale entertainment.
Variety
US Bestseller List - Paid Books
Variety
Top Paid iPhone Apps: