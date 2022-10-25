Movies US charts:
1. Bullet Train
2. Top Gun: Maverick
3. Bros
4. Fall
5. Where the Crawdads Sing
6. Bodies Bodies Bodies
7. Minions: The Rise of Gru
8. Vengeance (2022)
9. Jurassic World Dominion
10. Crimes of the Future
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Vengeance (2022)
2. Bandit
3. Jeepers Creepers Reborn
4. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
5. Mack & Rita
6. Hockeyland
7. Moment of Contact
8. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
9. Trick 'R Treat (2008)
10. God's Country
