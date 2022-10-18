Movies US charts:
1. Top Gun: Maverick
2. Where the Crawdads Sing
3. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
4. Minions: The Rise of Gru
5. Bullet Train
6. Emily the Criminal
7. Clerks III
8. Jeepers Creepers Reborn
9. Vengeance (2022)
10. Better Off Dead
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Jeepers Creepers Reborn
2. Vengeance (2022)
3. Bandit
4. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
5. God's Country
6. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
7. Dead for a Dollar
8. The Enforcer
9. To Leslie
10. American Psycho (Uncut Version)
