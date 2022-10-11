Movies US charts:
1. Top Gun: Maverick
2. Bullet Train
3. Where the Crawdads Sing
4. Jeepers Creepers Reborn
5. Emily the Criminal
6. Minions: The Rise of Gru
7. Vesper
8. Bandit
9. God's Country
10. Elvis
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Jeepers Creepers Reborn
2. Bandit
3. God's Country
4. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
5. Resurrection
6. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
7. Dead for a Dollar
8. The Enforcer
9. American Psycho (Uncut Version)
10. Trick 'R Treat (2008)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
TV and film actor Eileen Ryan, Sean Penn's mother, dies
Eileen Ryan, an actor who appeared on TV, in films and on Broadway and the matriarch of the steeped-in-the-arts Penn family, has died. She was 94.
Politics
Walker campaigning with 2 GOP senators after abortion report
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is slated to campaign Tuesday with Sens. Rick Scott of Florida and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, offering the latest sign that the national GOP is digging in on Walker's candidacy as he tries to get past a renewed spotlight on his rocky past.
Variety
Comedians sue over drug search program at Atlanta airport
Comedians Eric André and Clayton English are challenging a police program at the Atlanta airport they say violates the constitutional rights of airline passengers, particularly Black passengers, through racial profiling and coercive searches just as they are about to board their flights.
Variety
Apple-Books-Top-10
US Bestseller List - Paid Books
Sports
AP source: Raiders' Adams could be suspended for shove
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams could be suspended or fined for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following Monday night's loss at Kansas City.