Movies US charts:
1. Top Gun: Maverick
2. Bullet Train
3. Where the Crawdads Sing
4. Emily the Criminal
5. Bandit
6. Fall
7. Elvis
8. Jurassic World Dominion
9. Nope
10. Thor: Love and Thunder
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Bandit
2. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
3. The Enforcer
4. Dead for a Dollar
5. Carmen
6. Old Henry
7. House of Darkness
8. God's Creatures
9. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
10. Hereditary
Politics Campaign check: Jensen repeats false rumor that Minnesota schools have litter boxes for 'furry' students
Nation
Gayl Jones, Tommie Smith among National Book Award finalists
Gayl Jones' "The Birdcatcher," a short, lyrical novel about a writer's trip to Ibiza and the gifted, unstable couple she stays with, is a National Book Award finalist for fiction.
Nation
Jolie details Brad Pitt abuse allegations in court filing
A court filing Tuesday from Angelina Jolie alleges that on a 2016 flight, Brad Pitt grabbed her by the head and shook her then choked one of their children and struck another when they tried to defend her.
Duluth
Duluth's Daniel Durant plays Bond, advances to next round of "Dancing with the Stars"
The "CODA" actor, described as "sexy" by judges, performed a rumba alongside partner Britt Stewart.
Business
Iconic Goodwill gets serious with online for thrifters
Thrifters who flock to Goodwill stores will now be able to do more of their treasure hunting online.
Nation
Man charged with damaging Scott Joplin House
A man was charged Tuesday with breaking into the historic home of ragtime composer Scott Joplin and causing tens of thousands of dollars' worth of damage.