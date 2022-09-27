Movies US charts:
1. Top Gun: Maverick
2. Where the Crawdads Sing
3. Nope
4. Jurassic World Dominion
5. Last Seen Alive
6. After Ever Happy
7. Confess, Fletch
8. The Black Phone
9. Minions: The Rise of Gru
10. X (2022)
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Old Henry
2. The Enforcer
3. House of Darkness
4. Bandit
5. Rogue Agent
6. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
7. Memory
8. The Ringer
9. Vengeance (2022)
10. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Browns' Garrett released from hospital after scary crash
Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was released from a hospital late Monday night after he was injured when he rolled over his Porsche while driving on a rural road following practice.
Sports
Mickelson asks to remove name from lawsuit against PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson, the driving force among PGA Tour players in the rival LIV Golf series, and three other players asked a federal judge Tuesday to remove their names from the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.
NFL players tackle housing issues when joining teams
New playbooks, teammates and coaches are the focus during the day. Buying air mattresses, scanning house listings and securing short-term leases are tasks to tackle the rest of the time.