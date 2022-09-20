Movies US charts:
1. Where the Crawdads Sing
2. Top Gun: Maverick
3. Jurassic World Dominion
4. The Black Phone
5. Beast (2022)
6. Confess, Fletch
7. Thor: Love and Thunder
8. Nope
9. Minions: The Rise of Gru
10. X (2022)
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. House of Darkness
2. Rogue Agent
3. Vengeance (2022)
4. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
5. Memory
6. Mack & Rita
7. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
8. Facing Nolan
9. I Love My Dad
10. True Things
