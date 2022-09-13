Movies US charts:
1. Top Gun: Maverick
2. Where the Crawdads Sing
3. Thor: Love and Thunder
4. Nope
5. Minions: The Rise of Gru
6. The Black Phone
7. Beast (2022)
8. DC League of Super-Pets
9. Everything Everywhere All At Once
10. Dog (2022)
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
2. Rogue Agent
3. Mack & Rita
4. Vengeance (2022)
5. Memory
6. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
7. Resurrection
8. The Outfit (2022)
9. Mad God
10. Facing Nolan
