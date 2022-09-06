Movies US charts:
1. Top Gun: Maverick
2. Nope
3. Minions: The Rise of Gru
4. DC League of Super-Pets
5. Elvis
6. Jurassic World Dominion
7. The Northman
8. Top Gun 2 Movie Collection
9. Everything Everywhere All At Once
10. Downton Abbey: A New Era
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Rogue Agent
2. Memory
3. Vengeance (2022)
4. Mack & Rita
5. The Outfit (2022)
6. The Green Knight
7. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
8. Men (2022)
9. Facing Nolan
10. Blacklight
