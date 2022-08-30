Movies US charts:
1. Top Gun: Maverick
2. Nope
3. Elvis
4. DC League of Super-Pets
5. Top Gun 2 Movie Collection
6. Jurassic World Dominion
7. Minions: The Rise of Gru
8. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
9. Everything Everywhere All At Once
10. Vengeance (2022)
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Vengeance (2022)
2. Rogue Agent
3. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
4. Memory
5. Spin Me Round
6. Watcher
7. Facing Nolan
8. Men (2022)
9. Resurrection
10. Official Competition
