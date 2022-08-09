Movies US charts:
1. Minions: The Rise of Gru
2. Jurassic World Dominion
3. Everything Everywhere All At Once
4. Gone in the Night
5. The Black Phone
6. Spider-Man: No Way Home
7. The Bad Guys
8. The Lost City
9. Downton Abbey: A New Era
10. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
2. Facing Nolan
3. Resurrection
4. Official Competition
5. Memory
6. Watcher
7. Fittest On Earth: Next Gen
8. Napoleon Dynamite
9. The Reef: Stalked
10. The Outfit (2022)
Variety
