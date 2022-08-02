Movies US charts:

1. Jurassic World Dominion

2. Everything Everywhere All At Once

3. The Black Phone

4. Uncharted

5. The Bad Guys

6. Downton Abbey: A New Era

7. The Northman

8. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

9. Facing Nolan

10. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Movies US charts - Independent:

1. Facing Nolan

2. Memory

3. Watcher

4. Fittest On Earth: Next Gen

5. Men (2022)

6. Man of God

7. The 355

8. The Outfit (2022)

9. Time Bandits

10. The Reef: Stalked