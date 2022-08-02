Movies US charts:
1. Jurassic World Dominion
2. Everything Everywhere All At Once
3. The Black Phone
4. Uncharted
5. The Bad Guys
6. Downton Abbey: A New Era
7. The Northman
8. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
9. Facing Nolan
10. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
11. The Duke
12. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
13. The Lost City
14. Paradise Highway
15. Dog (2022)
16. Morbius
17. Jaws
18. Spider-Man: No Way Home
19. The Lost Boys
20. Father Stu
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Facing Nolan
2. Memory
3. Watcher
4. Fittest On Earth: Next Gen
5. Men (2022)
6. Man of God
7. The 355
8. The Outfit (2022)
9. Time Bandits
10. The Reef: Stalked
11. Valhalla Rising
12. Blacklight
13. Deep in the Heart
14. American Psycho (Uncut Version)
15. Hereditary
16. How to Please a Woman
17. Pan's Labyrinth
18. Midsommar
19. What We Do In the Shadows
20. Belfast