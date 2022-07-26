Movies US charts:
1. Jurassic World Dominion
2. The Black Phone
3. Everything Everywhere All At Once
4. Zack Snyder's Justice League
5. The Northman
6. The Bad Guys
7. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
8. The Lost City
9. The Batman
10. Uncharted
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Memory
2. Facing Nolan
3. Watcher
4. Men (2022)
5. Fittest On Earth: Next Gen
6. Good Mourning
7. Studio 666
8. Pan's Labyrinth
9. Deep in the Heart
10. Code Name Banshee
Business
Sorrow in Choco Taco town after summer treat is discontinued
Choco Taco, a favored poolside cuisine for generations, will soon be no more after owner and ice cream maker Klondike decided to discontinue the summer treat.
Politics
Pressure on Senate GOP after same-sex marriage passes House
The Senate unexpectedly launched a new push Wednesday to protect same-sex marriage in federal law after a surprising number of Republicans helped pass landmark legislation in the House. Some GOP senators are already signaling support.
Business
Coke revenue rises along with prices; ups outlook for 2022
The Coca-Cola Co. posted strong sales in the second quarter due to price increases and rising demand from restaurants, theme parks and other venues.
Music
How does Bonnie Raitt ease the pain in fraught times? By singing songs and watching animal videos
Her new album features songs about grace, redemption, recovery and mortality.
