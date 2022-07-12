Movies US charts:

1. Everything Everywhere All At Once

2. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

3. The Northman

4. Last Seen Alive

5. The Lost City

6. Memory

7. Uncharted

8. Spider-Man: No Way Home

9. Watcher

10. Morbius

Movies US charts - Independent:

1. Memory

2. Watcher

3. Fittest On Earth: Next Gen

4. The King's Daughter

5. Code Name Banshee

6. The Outfit (2022)

7. Murder at Yellowstone City

8. Blacklight

9. American Psycho (Uncut Version)

10. Brian and Charles