Movies US charts:
1. Everything Everywhere All At Once
2. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
3. The Northman
4. Last Seen Alive
5. The Lost City
6. Memory
7. Uncharted
8. Spider-Man: No Way Home
9. Watcher
10. Morbius
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Memory
2. Watcher
3. Fittest On Earth: Next Gen
4. The King's Daughter
5. Code Name Banshee
6. The Outfit (2022)
7. Murder at Yellowstone City
8. Blacklight
9. American Psycho (Uncut Version)
10. Brian and Charles
