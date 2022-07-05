Movies US charts:
1. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
2. The Lost City
3. Watcher
4. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
5. The Bad Guys
6. Spider-Man: No Way Home
7. Sonic the Hedgehog 2
8. Morbius
9. Uncharted
10. Everything Everywhere All At Once
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Watcher
2. Murder at Yellowstone City
3. Blacklight
4. The Outfit (2022)
5. Memory
6. Code Name Banshee
7. Fittest On Earth: Next Gen
8. Gold
9. Parallel Mothers
10. After Yang
