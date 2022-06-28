Movies US charts:
1. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
2. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
3. Uncharted
4. Morbius
5. Watcher
6. The Bad Guys
7. Spider-Man: No Way Home
8. The Contractor
9. Sonic the Hedgehog 2
10. Everything Everywhere All At Once
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Watcher
2. Memory
3. The Outfit (2022)
4. Blacklight
5. Sh(asterisk)thouse
6. Sublet
7. Studio 666
8. Midsommar
9. Murder at Yellowstone City
10. One Hour Photo
Nation
Ghislaine Maxwell awaits sentence in Epstein sex abuse case
Ghislaine Maxwell, the jet-setting socialite who once consorted with royals, presidents and billionaires, was brought into a New York courtroom Tuesday in a prison uniform and with her ankles shackled to await her sentence for helping the financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.
Sports
Red Bull fires reserve driver Vips for using racial slur
Red Bull terminated the contract of Formula One test and reserve driver Jüri Vips on Tuesday for using a racial slur during an online gaming stream.
Celebrities
Woody Allen mulls end of career, talks with Alec Baldwin
Woody Allen told Alec Baldwin during a live interview Tuesday on Instagram that he is mulling ending his movie-making career, saying directing has lost its luster.
Business
Millennial Money: Getting therapy when cost is a barrier
The race to find mental health treatment can feel like a marathon when you may not have the energy or ability to even make it to the starting line. You may be faced with limited affordable options and a lack of available therapists.
Business
Kosovars fume at new delay in accessing EU visa-free travel
The European Union's delay in allowing visa-free travel for the people of Kosovo has spread dismay and resentment in the continent's newest state, and one Pristina businessman has retaliated by hitting EU officials where it hurts — the stomach.