Movies US charts:
1. Everything Everywhere All At Once
2. Downton Abbey: A New Era
3. The Lost City
4. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
5. Sonic the Hedgehog 2
6. Top Gun
7. Uncharted
8. The Batman
9. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
10. Spider-Man: No Way Home
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. The Outfit (2022)
2. Blacklight
3. Dinner in America
4. Last Looks
5. Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
6. A Tear In the Sky
7. Memory
8. Hatching
9. Belfast
10. The Sanctity of Space
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Democrats, GOP take contrasting views on LGBTQ survey bill
An effort to be more inclusive or attempted intrusion by the federal government? Democrats and Republicans took starkly contrasting views Tuesday of proposed legislation that would put voluntary questions about sexual orientation and gender identity on federal surveys.
Nation
Native children's remains to be moved from Army cemetery
For more than a century they were buried far from home, in a small cemetery on the grounds of the U.S. Army War College. Now they're heading home.
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were: