Apple TV app
Movies US charts:
1. The Lost City
2. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
3. Top Gun
4. Uncharted
5. Sonic the Hedgehog 2
6. The Contractor
7. Spider-Man: No Way Home
8. Father Stu
9. The Bad Guys
10. Dog (2022)
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. The Outfit (2022)
2. Blacklight
3. Lamb
4. The Sanctity of Space
5. Hatching
6. Freakscene: The Story of Dinosaur Jr.
7. Memory
8. Good Mourning
9. The Innocents
10. Belfast
Nation
Winfrey picks Leila Mottley's 'Nightcrawling' for book club
Oprah Winfrey has chosen 19-year-old Leila Mottley's "Nightcrawling," a debut novel about a young Black woman from East Oakland and her battles with poverty, racism and the police, for next book club pick.
Nation
Paramount sued over 'Top Gun' copyright claim
The widow and son of the man who wrote the 1983 article that inspired the original "Top Gun" are suing Paramount Pictures over its sequel, "Top Gun: Maverick."
Variety
Review: Make time for astonishing debut 'Nightcrawling'
"Nightcrawling" by Leila Mottley (Alfred A. Knopf)
Variety
