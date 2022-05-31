Apple TV app
Movies US charts:
1. Sonic the Hedgehog 2
2. The Lost City
3. Uncharted
4. Top Gun
5. The Contractor
6. The Northman
7. The Bad Guys
8. Morbius
9. Spider-Man: No Way Home
10. Dog (2022)
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Blacklight
2. Memory
3. Good Mourning
4. Hatching
5. Belfast
6. The Innocents
7. The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy
8. Parallel Mothers
9. Studio 666
10. The 355
