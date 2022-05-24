Movies US charts:
1. Morbius
2. Uncharted
3. The Northman
4. The Bad Guys
5. Spider-Man: No Way Home
6. The Lost City
7. Dog (2022)
8. Moonfall
9. Sing 2
10. Jackass Forever
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Memory
2. Blacklight
3. Good Mourning
4. Hatching
5. The Innocents
6. Monstrous
7. Belfast
8. Once
9. The King's Daughter
10. The 355
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Woman charged with shooting 6-year-old son whose body was found in trunk during traffic stop
World
United Arab Emirates detects first case of monkeypox
Health authorities in the United Arab Emirates detected on Tuesday the country's first case of the monkeypox virus in a young woman who traveled from West Africa.
Business
Live updates | European Commission: Russia weaponizing food
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday accused Russia of deliberately bombarding grain warehouses across Ukraine and weaponizing food supplies.
