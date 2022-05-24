Movies US charts:

1. Morbius

2. Uncharted

3. The Northman

4. The Bad Guys

5. Spider-Man: No Way Home

6. The Lost City

7. Dog (2022)

8. Moonfall

9. Sing 2

10. Jackass Forever

Movies US charts - Independent:

1. Memory

2. Blacklight

3. Good Mourning

4. Hatching

5. The Innocents

6. Monstrous

7. Belfast

8. Once

9. The King's Daughter

10. The 355