Apple TV app - Movies US charts:
1. The Silencing
2. The Tax Collector
3. Fantasy Island (Unrated Edition)
4. Tesla
5. The Vanished
6. Made In Italy
7. Sputnik
8. Watchmen
9. 1917
10. Ford v Ferrari
Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:
1. The Tax Collector
2. Tesla
3. Made In Italy
4. Sputnik
5. The Outpost
6. Yes, God, Yes
7. The Secret: Dare to Dream
8. The Rental
9. A Nice Girl Like You
10. The High Note
Nation
Liberty students, alumni split on Falwell's scandalous exit
Some say he has sinned but should be forgiven. Others want an investigation.
National
Judge blocks rule that moves relief funds to private schools
A federal judge in California has blocked a rule that Michigan, seven other states and four big-city school districts said would unlawfully allow too much pandemic relief aid to be diverted from K-12 public schools to private ones.
National
1st Black woman confirmed to be justice on NJ high court
The nomination of the first Black woman to sit on New Jersey's Supreme Court was confirmed Thursday by the state Senate.
National
Hurricane Laura further strains FEMA in disaster-filled year
As it cut a destructive path through Louisiana and surrounding states, Hurricane Laura was also testing an already-stretched Federal Emergency Management Agency in what is shaping up to be a unprecedentedly disastrous year.
National
Fox's Tucker Carlson takes heat for Kenosha commentary
Fox News' Tucker Carlson, no stranger to the hot seat for his commentary, is being criticized for suggesting that no one should be surprised by the killing of two demonstrators during social unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.