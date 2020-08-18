Apple TV app - Movies US charts:
1. The Tax Collector
2. Made In Italy
3. Homefront (2013)
4. The Outpost
5. The King of Staten Island
6. Trolls World Tour
7. The Silencing
8. Sputnik
9. The Secret: Dare to Dream
10. Deep Blue Sea 3
Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:
1. The Tax Collector
2. Made In Italy
3. The Outpost
4. Sputnik
5. The Secret: Dare to Dream
6. Waiting for the Barbarians
7. Yes, God, Yes
8. Lucky Grandma
9. The Rental
10. The High Note
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Stage & Arts
Museum says displaying Confederate statue part of healing
A Houston museum dedicated to conserving African American culture said Tuesday that its decision to display a more than 100-year-old Confederate statue is about providing Black Americans with a way to confront slavery's painful legacy and include their lived experiences in the conversation.
Variety
Minnesota guitar great Leo Kottke to release a new album with Phish's Mike Gordon
Dropping digitally on Aug. 28, "Noon" is Kottke's first album in 15 years and his third with Gordon.
Variety
Stillwater theater present Shakespeare in the park(ing lot)
A free, physically-distant production of Shakespeare's comedy "Much Ado About Nothing" opens Aug. 22 in Stillwater.
Music
Review: The Killers return with songs of women and loyalty
The Killers, "Imploding the Mirage" (Island Records)When you are The Killers and your usual guitarist has gone, no problem. When you're The Killers you can…
National
Democrats' Day 2 focus: Trump's global leadership deficit
A day after Michelle Obama's passion wowed Democrats, Joe Biden is drawing on a collection of his party's most experienced leaders at the Democratic National Convention to underscore what he calls a global leadership deficit that threatens U.S. national security.