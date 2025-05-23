Apple has had few incentives in the past to start making iPhones in US

SAN FRANCISCO — Unhappy that Apple intends to source nearly all of its U.S. iPhones from India, President Donald Trump on Friday threatened a 25% tariff on the popular device unless the tech giant moves production to the United States. But Apple has seen little incentive in the past to manufacture domestically.
Apple has traditionally produced its devices in China, in massive factories that rely on a vast network of local suppliers. The company's reliance on this relationship thrust the technology trendsetter into the crosshairs of Trump's trade war.
In response to the president's recent exchange with China, Apple CEO Tim Cook said earlier this month that most iPhones sold in the U.S. during the current fiscal quarter would come from India. After Trump rolled out tariffs in April, bank analysts estimated that a $1,200 iPhone would, if made in America, jump in price anywhere from $1,500 to $3,500.
The disincentives for Apple shifting its production domestically include a complex supply chain that it began building in China during the 1990s. It would take several years and cost billions of dollars to build new plants in the U.S. Combined with current economic forces, the price of an iPhone could triple, threatening to torpedo sales of Apple's marquee product.
''The concept of making iPhones in the U.S. is a nonstarter,'' asserted Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives, reflecting a widely held view in the investment community that tracks Apple's every move. He estimated that the current $1,000 price tag for an iPhone made in China, or India, would soar to more than $3,000 if production shifted to the U.S. And he believes that moving production domestically likely couldn't be done until, at the earliest, 2028. ''Price points would move so dramatically, it's hard to comprehend.''
Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. On a quarterly earnings call earlier in May, Cook told investors that tariffs had a ''limited impact'' on the company in the March quarter because it was able to optimize its supply chain. But Cook warned that it is ''very difficult'' to predict beyond June ''because I'm not sure what will happen with tariffs.''
Apple is widely expected to eventually raise the prices on iPhones and other popular products because the Silicon Valley's supply chain is so heavily concentrated in China, India and other overseas markets caught in the crossfire of Trump's escalating trade war.
The big question is how long Apple might be willing to hold the line on its current prices before the tariffs' toll on the company's profit margins become too much to bear and consumers are asked to shoulder some of the burden.