Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):
1. Outlive by Bill Gifford, MD & Peter Attia (HarmonyRodale)
2. I Will Find You by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)
3. Hello Beautiful (Oprah's Book Club) by Ann Napolitano (Random House Publishing Group)
4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)
5. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
6. Hang the Moon by Jeannette Walls (Scribner)
7. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)
8. Chance by Helen Hardt (Waterhouse Press)
9. The Perfect Marriage by Jeneva Rose (Bloodhound Books)
10. Countdown by Brendan DuBois & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)
Nation
Yiyun Li's 'The Book of Goose' wins PEN/Faulkner award
Yiyun Li's novel ''The Book of Goose,'' the story of two mischievous teenage girls in post-World War II France and their improbable literary success, has won the PEN/Faulkner Award for fiction.
Variety
Indiana trans health care ban 'clear as mud,' governor says
Whether a ban all gender-affirming care for minors will become law in Indiana remains unclear after the state's Republican governor said Tuesday that the bill on his desk is ''clear as mud.''
Business
Kentucky bourbon-makers toast bill phasing out barrel tax
In the years it takes Kentucky bourbon to mature in new oak barrels, producers have faced two certainties: They lose a portion of the aging whiskey to evaporation — known as the angel's share — and pay a tax on the containers. Now they're going to get relief from one of them.
Business
Community colleges are reeling. 'The reckoning is here.'
When Santos Enrique Camara arrived at Shoreline Community College in Washington state to study audio engineering, he quickly felt lost.
Variety
Women run the fictional world of ABC's 'General Hospital'
As ''General Hospital'' marks its 60th anniversary, much remains the same for the longest-running scripted series in production in the United States. A hospital is still the backdrop for the soap opera, many of the veteran characters remain, the wealthy Quatermaine family looms large and the stories are about love, mystery and adventure.