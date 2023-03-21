US Bestseller List - Paid Books 1. I Will Find You by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing) 2. Hello Beautiful (Oprah's Book Club) by Ann Napolitano (Random House Publishing Group) 3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group) 4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) 5. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) 6. Storm Watch by C. J. Box (Penguin Publishing Group) 7. Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Random House Publishing Group) 8. Collateral Damage by J. A. Jance (Gallery Books) 9. Verity by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing) 10. Saved by Benjamin Hall (Harper)
North Metro Walmart closing in Brooklyn Center, another retail departure in the north Minneapolis area
More From Variety
Nation
Def Leppard drummer recovering from attack outside hotel
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he is recovering from an attack earlier this month outside a Florida hotel.
Variety
Gwyneth Paltrow's lawyer calls Utah ski collision story 'BS'
Gwyneth Paltrow's lawyer called the story of a retired optometrist who is suing her over a 2016 ski collision ''utter B.S.'' on Tuesday during the trial's opening day in Utah, where the actor-turned-lifestyle influencer appeared in court looking somber.
Variety
Springsteen, Kaling, Louis-Dreyfus among 22 honored by Biden
President Joe Biden welcomed a high-wattage collection of singers, authors, artists and humanitarians to the White House on Tuesday to present them with medals — and then stole the show himself with a quip about seeking reelection.
Business
Fox, Dominion face off over airing of false election claims
Fox News and a voting machine company that claims the conservative network defamed it by amplifying baseless allegations of fraud following the 2020 presidential election faced off in a courtroom Tuesday during a key hearing over whether journalists have a responsibility to be cautious with explosive and implausible allegations.
Nation
'John Wick' stars honor late co-star Lance Reddick
Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne were among the ''John Wick: Chapter 4" stars honoring Lance Reddick, their co-star who died unexpectedly last week, at the film's Los Angeles premiere.