US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. State of Shock (First Family Series, Book 4) by Marie Force - 9781958035085 - (HTJB, Inc.)

2. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781668001233 - (Atria Books)

3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus - 9780385547376 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

5. Queen of Myth and Monsters by Scarlett St. Clair - 9781728259666 - (Sourcebooks)

6. The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham - 9780385548939 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Desert Star by Michael Connelly - 9780316421461 - (Little, Brown and Company)

8. Mad Honey by Jennifer Finney Boylan & Jodi Picoult - 9781984818393 - (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)

10. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver - 9780063251991 - (Harper)