Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

1. Desert Star by Michael Connelly - 9780316421461 - (Little, Brown and Company)

2. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781668001233 - (Atria Books)

3. Charm by Tracy Wolff - 9781649371294 - (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

4. The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham - 9780385548939 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

6. No Plan B by Andrew Child & Lee Child - 9781984818553 - (Random House Publishing Group)

7. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry - 9781250866462 - (Flatiron Books)

8. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)

9. Going Rogue by Janet Evanovich - 9781668003084 - (Atria Books)

10. Triple Cross by James Patterson - 9780316499194 - (Little, Brown and Company)