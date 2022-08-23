Movies US charts:
1. Elvis
2. Jurassic World Dominion
3. Minions: The Rise of Gru
4. Watcher
5. Vengeance (2022)
6. Everything Everywhere All At Once
7. Rogue Agent
8. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
9. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
10. Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Watcher
2. Vengeance (2022)
3. Rogue Agent
4. Spin Me Round
5. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
6. Memory
7. Facing Nolan
8. Resurrection
9. Men (2022)
10. I Love My Dad
