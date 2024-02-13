Top Free iPhone Apps (US):
1. Paramount+, CBS Interactive
2. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu
3. Threads, an Instagram app, Instagram, Inc.
4. ChatGPT, OpenAI
5. Google, Google LLC
6. CapCut - Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd
7. X, X Corp.
8. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
9. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
10. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.
Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
4. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited
5. Papa's Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios
6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
7. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
9. The Wonder Weeks, Domus Technica
10. MONOPOLY, Marmalade Game Studio
