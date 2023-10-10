Top Free iPhone Apps (US):
1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu
2. EPIK - AI Photo Editor, SNOW Corporation
3. Lapse - Disposable Camera, Lapse
4. MONOPOLY GO!, Scopely, Inc.
5. Google, Google LLC
6. Capital One Shopping: Save Now, Wikibuy, LLC
7. ChatGPT, OpenAI
8. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
9. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
10. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.
Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
4. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
6. MONOPOLY, Marmalade Game Studio
7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
8. The Wonder Weeks, Domus Technica
9. Papa's Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios
10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
X promises 'highest level' response on posts about Israel-Hamas war. Misinformation still flourishes
The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, says it is trying to take action on a flood of posts sharing graphic media, violent speech and hateful conduct about the war between Israel and Hamas.
Business
PepsiCo, Palantir rise; Neogen, Akero Therapeutics fall, Tuesday, 10/10/2023
Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:
Business
Trial document: Trump acknowledged penthouse size at 11,000 square feet, not 30,000 he later claimed
Donald Trump signed a document 30 years ago that gave the true size of the New York penthouse that was later listed as far larger on his financial statements, according to evidence shown Tuesday at the former president's civil business fraud trial.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street rallies as pressure relaxes from the bond market
U.S. stocks are rallying Tuesday as pressure on Wall Street from the bond market comes off the boil.
Variety
US-Apple-Books-Top-10
Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):