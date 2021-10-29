NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Apple Inc., down $2.76 to $149.81.
The iPhone maker's fiscal fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts as supply shortages made it difficult to meet demand.
Amazon.com Inc., down $74.16 to $3,372.41
Higher costs and supply chain problems crimped the internet retail giant's third-quarter financial results and its revenue forecast.
Starbucks Corp., down $7.13 to $106.07.
The coffee chain's fiscal fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.
Western Digital Corp., down $4.99 to $52.29.
The maker of hard drives for businesses and personal computers gave investors a weak profit and revenue forecast.
United States Steel Corp., up $3.01 to $26.39.
The steel maker reported strong third-quarter financial results and raised its dividend.
W.W. Grainger Inc., up $32.35 to $463.11.
The seller of building maintenance supplies beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Newell Brands Inc., up $1.12 to $22.89.
The maker of Rubbermaid and other consumer products reported solid third-quarter financial results.
AbbVie Inc., up $5 to $114.67.
The drugmaker raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong third-quarter financial results.