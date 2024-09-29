Appeals stretch 4 decades for a prisoner convicted on little police evidence

Eight months after Szarewicz's conviction, another one of the informants who testified against him, Ernie Bevilacqua, wrote in an affidavit: ''I lied about everything I said about Steve and I would go to court to help him and to say what really happened.'' He later reiterated the sentiment in an interview with investigative reporter Bill Moushey in the visiting room of Western State Penitentiary. Moushey's notes say Bevilacqua told him ''it was all a big set up from the start.''