Appeals court won't reconsider ruling that Trump must pay E. Jean Carroll $5M in sex abuse case

NEW YORK — A federal appeals court won't reconsider its ruling upholding a $5 million civil judgment against President Donald Trump in a civil lawsuit alleging he sexually abused a writer in a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s.
In an 8-2 vote Friday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Trump's petition for the full appellate court to rehear arguments in his challenge to the jury's finding that he sexually abused advice columnist E. Jean Carroll and defamed her with comments he made in October 2022.
Carroll testified at a 2023 trial that Trump turned a friendly encounter in spring 1996 into a violent attack after they playfully entered the store's dressing room.
A three-judge panel of the appeals court upheld the verdict in December, rejecting Trump's claims that trial Judge Lewis A. Kaplan's decisions spoiled the trial, including allowing two other Trump sexual abuse accusers to testify.
The women said Trump committed similar acts against them in the 1970s and in 2005. Trump denied all three women's allegations.
In an opinion Friday, four judges voting to reject rehearing wrote: ''Simply re-litigating a case is not an appropriate use'' of the process.
''In those rare instances in which a case warrants our collective consideration, it is almost always because it involves a question of exceptional importance,'' or a conflict between precedent and the appellate panel's opinion, Judges Myrna Pérez, Eunice C. Lee, Beth Robinson and Sarah A.L. Merriam wrote.
All four were appointed by President Joe Biden, Trump's one-time Democratic rival.