News & Politics

Appeals court upholds New York law shifting local elections to even-numbered years

A mid-level appeals court in New York has upheld a law that shifts many local elections to even-numbered years — a policy meant to align county and town elections with statewide and federal races but that has led to pushback from Republicans.

The Associated Press
May 8, 2025 at 3:17PM

ALBANY, N.Y. — A mid-level appeals court in New York has upheld a law that shifts many local elections to even-numbered years — a policy meant to align county and town elections with statewide and federal races but that has led to pushback from Republicans.

Democrats argue that the law, which was approved two years ago, would result in increased turnout in local races. Republicans sued to block it, saying it violates the state constitution and that it could give Democrats a partisan advantage in higher-turnout election years.

On Wednesday, a panel of appeals court judges ruled that the law can take effect and that there is no need to delay its implementation until the 2027 election cycle. The decision overturned a lower court's ruling last year that struck down the law.

New York City elections aren't affected by the law.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from News & Politics

See More

Nation

The Latest: UK says trade deal slashes tariffs on cars, steel and aluminum

U.S. President Donald Trump said from the White House on Thursday that his government has reached a trade agreement with the United Kingdom.

Nation

Trump says he'll pull the nomination of Ed Martin, who defended Jan. 6 rioters, for DC US Attorney

card image

World

India and Pakistan trade fire and accusations as fears of a wider military confrontation rise